Community theatre groups call auditions for two new productions at Jetty Memorial Theatre

LOCAL community theatre has embraced the return to the stage and lifting of restrictions on audience size by announcing auditions for two new productions in the second half of the year at the Jetty Memorial Theatre (JMT).

Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatrical Society (CHATS) is inviting anyone interested in auditioning for its October production of Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ to contact director Rex Madigan on 0421756618 or email rexmadigan@gmail.com.



There are nine roles available in the show, four females and five males with age ranges from eighteen to seventy.

Subtitled ‘A Trivial Comedy for Serious People’, Wilde’s comedy is considered to be one of the funniest farces written, and this production will hit the JMT stage from Friday October 15 to Sunday October 24.

Rex told News Of The Area, “I’m looking for people that can carry off this period piece with style, and who have an ability to deliver comedic acting without overplaying the role.”

Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company (CHMCC) has also announced auditions for its November production of ‘Mamma Mia’.

This full stage musical will have a cast of around thirty performers with an age range of sixteen and upwards who will be required to be competent singers and performers.

Director Dee Tune said, “As well as strong singers I am looking for a number of principal dancers to carry the high energy choreography that this show requires.”

The show will run at the JMT from Friday 5 to Sunday 28 of November.

Auditions will be held on 1, 3 and 4 of July, for more details, an information pack and audition booking go to http://www.coffsharbourmusicalcomedycompany.com/auditions.html.

By David TUNE