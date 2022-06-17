Community to express love for Jetty Parklands at a ‘Love-in’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN SUPPORT of the community that deeply loves the Jetty Parklands, there will be an expression of this devotion to the land at the ‘Jetty Parklands Love-in’ on Sunday 26 June at 11am.

Speakers will include Coffs Harbour City Councillors, members of PSAC and Jetty Dunecare.



A giant love heart will be formed on Jetty Beach to demonstrate community love for the public space.

Jetty Dunecare coordinator Desnee McCosker said, “For forty years we have worked to regenerate the Parklands.

“We have turned a wind-blown wasteland littered with industrial waste into a thriving public space with incredible biodiversity and critically endangered Littoral Rainforest.

“Today the Jetty Parklands are a treasured community asset filled to capacity with community recreational and sporting uses.

“Jetty Beach is the only beach along the Coffs Coast that is safe and family-friendly in all but the biggest swells.”

In Jetty Dunecare’s many years of caring for the Jetty Parklands they have found their volunteers, the community and visitors alike cherish this undeveloped and free space.

Multiple generations of local families have a strong attachment and make ongoing use of this public place.

“Works were initiated to control Bitou Bush and because of the tireless work of the Dunecare group the Jetty Parklands are now free of this and most other weeds, in really good condition and improving all the time.

“Wind-blown sand has been stabilised by dune vegetation, wetlands now ensure that clean water enters the harbour and a great diversity of native species call the Parklands home.

“Our dune restoration and environmental works have ensured that the Jetty Parklands are protected and usable during the frequent strong north-easterly winds”, said Desnee.

Jetty Dunecare believe that with Coffs’ growing population, rather than allowing residential development on public lands that will permanently deprive the community of much-needed open space, there is a great need to expand the Parklands to cater for this growing need.

“Keeping these public lands free of residential development will additionally avoid the risks and liabilities incurred from developing hard infrastructure in a risky coastal hazard zone,” says Desnee.

Jetty Dunecare hope to see the community rejecting the NSW Government processes seeking to develop high rise accommodation at the Jetty Parklands.

They say the survey promoted by the Government was biassed, with many questions leading surveyees toward residential development outcomes.

“There were no options provided to indicate support for non-residential outcomes,” Desnee said.

By Andrea FERRARI