Community turns out for soggy but successful Bellingen Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UNDER incredibly testing conditions the Bellingen Show has been heralded a success by organisers despite inundating rains forcing the show committee to cancel Sunday’s programmed activities.

In the weeks leading up to the Show, the committee made the difficult decision to cancel the cattle section and postpone the horse competition recognising the need to put the wellbeing and safety of the animals and their owners first and foremost.

Saturday’s show activities went ahead mud and all, with local GP Dr Trevor Cheney officially opening the show on Saturday afternoon.

Free show entry for all and a free shuttle bus was offered to ferry people across the river to the Showgrounds, thanks to a NSW Government Country Shows grant.

On Saturday morning after an initial downpour delayed the start of the woodchop, the axemen took centre stage to entertain audiences with their strength, speed and accuracy.

Safe and warm inside the Poultry Pavilion all types of birds of a feather were on show in record numbers thanks to the rallying efforts of the Bellinger River District Poultry Club.

Much to the delight of the community, Bellingen High School were able to bring along their fifteen head of cattle, delivering a ‘mini’ show event on Saturday afternoon.

The Luncheon Pavilion Cooking demonstrations went down a treat with celebrity chef Lyndey Milan preparing mouth-watering Moroccan and Greek dishes, while local favourite Mitch Grady entertained younger audiences by preparing and sharing tasty pancakes for all present and showing the locals what to do with local veggies.

The new Artisan Tent was a huge success, with visitors enjoying demonstrations all day as well as having the chance to get their hands dirty making a pot or tie-dyed bag.

From beekeeping to weaving, lead lighting, mosaics, printmaking and felting, there was time to chat with makers and pick up a purchase.

Always a highlight, the Pavilion and EJ Mantova Memorial Art Competition once again impressed with the sea of talented growers, makers and artists showcasing their wares.

From award winning roses, patchwork, lego and vegetable sculptures, there was a category for everyone.

Around the grounds, Kiera the circus performer entertained the children with giant bubbles, stilts and hula hoops, kids climbed on machinery and were thrilled by the petting zoo and reptile world.

The day’s entertainment was rounded out by the fabulous BackTrack dogs display with adults and kids cheering the dogs on to reach new heights with their amazing trick jumps.

The afternoon ended on a high with Kaya Boom leading a drumming expo which had the audience banging, tapping and clapping along.

Show President Gillian Anderson praised the community, the committee and volunteers for their resilience and community spirit, telling News Of The Area, “When the rain came bucketing down on Saturday night we knew we had to call it, it is such a disappointing thing to do after everyone’s incredible drive to get us to this point.

“But the rousing enthusiasm for the wonderful day on Saturday will not be dampened in the least.”

The Horse competition has been postponed and will be rescheduled to a future date, when the showgrounds are dry and safe.

By Andrea FERRARI