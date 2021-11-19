Community urge for a Neighbourhood Centre to be reopened in Nambucca

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A RECENT opinion piece about the need for a local Neighbourhood Centre prompted News Of The Area to speak to Paul Sekfy, the last Coordinator of the Nambucca Valley Neighbourhood Centre that was closed in 2012.

The Neighbourhood Centre commenced operations in 1983 in Macksville as a volunteer service and received funding later that year.

It operated as a stand-alone agency until its merger with the then Nambucca Valley Community Services Council (NVCSC), in 2010.

NVCSC, which is now Lifetime Connect, a large not-for-profit, closed the Centre due to a range of funding changes and a new structure.

The NSW Government funding for the Centre was retained to fund a Community Development position.

This position was ceased in 2020.

The funding is part of the Targeted Early Intervention program contract that supports the local Family Support Service.

“I had hoped that after the merger, Lifetime Connect would see itself as a large Neighbourhood Centre like many others in NSW, and provide those same sorts of support to a broad range of clients, but this was not the case,” Mr Sekfy said.

“I think that the Board and management didn’t understand the needs of the community and the users the same way that I did.”

Paul Sekfy is a Board Member of the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, the Local Community Services Association (the NSW peak body of Neighbourhood Centres), the Australian Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association (the national peak body), and the International Federation of Neighbourhood Centres.

Paul told News Of The Area that the role of a neighbourhood centre in Nambucca is vital to a safe, caring community that local residents all want.

“Neighbourhood Centres are the heart of their community and provide information, support and engagement with those in need in a non-judgemental, inclusive and uplifting manner,” Paul said.

“They do this work all over the world and in more than 1,000 communities in Australia.

“That’s more (neighbourhood centres) than there are McDonalds.”

Mr Sekfy told News Of The Area that he had always believed that the Nambucca Valley needed a Neighbourhood Centre.

“The sort of community development approach and the focus on social justice is what underpins a strong community.

“They represent volunteers, users and staff working together.

“The pathway back to having a local Neighbourhood Centre needs this type of joined up process.

“I am glad to see renewed interest,“ he said.

By Andrea FERRARI