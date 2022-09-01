Community volunteer grant applications open

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan is urging volunteer groups to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) form for the latest round of Volunteer Grants.

There is a total of $66,225 (GST exclusive) available for the electorate of Cowper, with individual grants between $1,000 and $5,000 on offer to eligible not-for-profit community organisations.



EOI’s are now open and will close at 5pm on Monday September 26, when all interested parties must have submitted the required forms and materials.

“We’ve seen some wonderfully deserving community groups receive funding over the years. From local sporting clubs like Urunga Hockey Club who were able to purchase team gear and support team travel costs to MixTub Theatre Group in Coffs Harbour who were able to purchase new audio-visual equipment for their incredible performances from children of all abilities,” Mr Conaghan said.

“These grants aim to help community organisations to support the efforts of Australia’s volunteers and to help organisations to support the inclusion of vulnerable people through volunteering.

“Overall, these grants are about encouraging, supporting and increasing volunteer participation rates.”

The funding can be used for various activities including the purchase of eligible small equipment items for use by volunteers, contributions to volunteers’ fuel costs or to contribute to transport costs for volunteers with disability who are unable to drive.

The grants can also be used to assist with the cost of training courses for volunteers, to undertake important background screening checks for volunteers or even to conduct activities to promote awareness of and increase participating in volunteering opportunities.

Volunteer groups must apply and be nominated for the grants through the formal EOI process and successful applicants will be announced in the new year.

To view the full guidelines and download the EOI form, applicants should visit www.patconaghan.com.au/volunteergrants