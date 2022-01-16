Computer Capers presents Minecraft school holiday program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INSPIRED by Minecraft, the runaway successful computer game, Computer Capers’ Coffs-based father and son team of Rob and Joel Walker are running their primary-aged school holiday drop-in program at Sportz Central Coffs Harbour from now until 28 January.

“For many parents, school holidays can be a really stressful time, trying to juggle the demands of work with making sure your children are looked after and having fun in holiday care,” said Rob.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“We designed the Minecraft meet up program after identifying a need to cater to kids that are motivated and orientated by technology and design, at any level of technical ability.

“If you haven’t heard about Minecraft, it’s a computer game that uses virtual building blocks and teems with opportunities for creative problem-solving.

“Like it or loathe it, nothing will change the fact that kids love building online worlds where they are only limited by their imagination.”

Computer Capers Holiday Program provides support as the children work through challenges, collaborative activities, social games and group problem solving, “all on a safe, private and secured computer server”.

“Each child is given an opportunity to participate in competitions, quests, and mini lessons, all while having fun and interacting with their friends in this positive digital way.

“This year, we have designed a huge program with loads of new and exciting classes that include Minecraft Mania, which is the most popular session by far, and we have added more mini games to try.

“Most kids love Minecraft, but some need step-by-step guidance and support.

“We like to think that we can help build social connections while demystifying the exciting world of Minecraft, enabling all children to explore through Minecraft-based activities.

“We engage with kids by motivating them with open-ended activities.”

According to Rob and Joel Minecraft School is responsible for creating new friendships and bonds, as participants work together to plan landscapes, fight night-time zombies, and continue daily survival.

“Collaboration, team-building and individual play are all encompassed.

“Furthermore, the sessions examine science, technology, engineering, and maths, and beyond that strengthen communication skills, expand and push problem solving skills, while engaging higher order thinking as students plan, develop and build their projects.”

This School Holidays, the program will feature Pixelmon, Fantastic Beasts, SpeedRun, SkyBlock, Superheroes, Castaway, Minecraft Dungeons, CC Mod Pack, Jurassic, Lost in Space, Build off Tournaments, Minecraft Star Wars.

Computer Capers is a registered Creative Kids provider.

For more information visit www.computercapers.com.au/coffs-harbour/ or www.facebook.com/ComputerCapersCoffs.

Running now between 8:30am and 5:00pm through to 28 January, the program invites crafters invited to attend for a full session or half day, playing Minecraft and other popular games on a safe and secure private server, in a big environment, with physical breaks during sessions.

By Andrea FERRAI