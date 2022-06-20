Conference highlights jobs and supply chain opportunities in the Hunter.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE New South Wales resource and construction sector are coming together to highlight the Hunter Region’s major project opportunities with more than $8 billion of supply chain procurement available at an industry conference in August.

The Connecting Hunter Industry Conference features eight approved and proposed major solar, wind, natural gas,

coal waste – fly-ash, and hydrogen projects, all highlighting their business and supply chain procurement opportunities within the renewable energy, construction, and resource sector.

Event organiser, Connecting Industry Managing Director Kieran Moran said the Hunter Region is being recognised

globally as an ideal location for growing industries such as renewables, hydrogen, and associated manufacturing hubs.

“The strategic focus of the online conference is to not only highlight renewable, resource, and construction

procurement opportunities but to assist the regions supply chain in their planning for future work opportunities,” Mr

Moran said.

“With projects like Energy Estate’s Hunter Hydrogen Network, Oceanex Energy’s Novocastrian Offshore Wind Farm, Nu-Rock’s Fly Ash Plant, and Malabar Resources’ Maxwell Solar Farm to name a few, the conference features presentations from the decision makers who have come together to present their plans for construction and development in the Hunter Region.”

Energy Estate Director of Energy Growth Simone O’Sullivan said as the developer of the Hunter Hydrogen Network

(H2N), the company is excited to be taking part in the Connecting Hunter Industry Conference.

“H2N is a commercial scale hydrogen production and transportation project which will form the backbone of the

hydrogen economy in the Hunter Valley,” Ms O’Sullivan said.

“H2N will reinforce the Hunter’s role as a leading domestic supplier and export of energy and underpinning its future as a renewable energy industrial precinct of global scale.”

Delivered via live video virtual streaming, Mr Moran added the event is facilitated by a dedicated conference platform

allowing all delegates to connect, engage, network, and have live face to face meetings with presenting project

speakers and all attendees.

For more information and to view all projects presenting at the Connecting Hunter Industry Conference go to

https://www.connectingindustry.com.au/connecting-hunter-industry-conference/.