Connect with the community through fun and play at the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

EASTER provides inspiration for a series of free family art and food workshops, exploring ways to play using everyday objects, this upcoming school holiday period.

The family fun activities will include creating games, fun food activities, cup-cake decorating and as a Mother’s Day special, making a 3D flower artwork.



“Having extra time during the school holidays provides a great opportunity to connect with others in your community in a relaxed and friendly environment,” Di Woods, Manager at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, told News Of The Area.

The Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre provides a welcoming space for families in a central location at the Community Village.

“The activities, if possible, will be held outdoors making use of the weather and the beautiful Community Village gardens.

“Healthy connections made through activities help to strengthen our physical and mental health.

“Relationships with others in the community are known to lower levels of anxiety and depression, and raise self-esteem.

“If you would like to meet new people and connect with your child in a fun environment, this is a great opportunity to do so, considering the culturally rich community we have here in Coffs Harbour.”

Jack Hodges, Community Worker with Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, told News Of The Area, “Activities are designed to allow creative expression and the opportunity for children to develop imagination and problem solving skills.

“The activities linking to special celebrations aim to recognise and reinforce that their efforts are valued.

“Being involved with children in creative activities helps children develop their individual identity and can also provide a way for people to express emotions in unique ways,” he said.

Children aged 5-14 years are encouraged to come along accompanied by an adult.

The activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre will be held on 12 and 19 April from 10am-12pm and on 13 April from 12pm-2pm.

To book for the activities visit https://www.trybooking.com/BYHJZ

By Andrea FERRARI