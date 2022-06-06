Conquering Clouds author to speak at Raymond Terrace Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT isn’t often that we get to meet a woman that has blazed a trail in aviation.

Their numbers are few and far between.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Local Ruth Wilson blazed an extraordinary trail in her career as a hot air balloonist.

Ruth has recently penned a memoir, ‘Conquering Clouds’.

Residents of Port Stephens have an opportunity to Ruth when she gives a presentation at Raymond Terrace Library.

Ruth told News Of The Area, “My recent talk at Tomaree Library was fully attended and many interested people missed out due to limited numbers under COVID restrictions.

“I am happy to say I will be giving another talk at Raymond Terrace Library and hope that those who missed out will be able to attend,” she said.

The local author will be speaking at Raymond Terrace Library on 24 June from 10.30 – 11.30am.

Complementary morning tea will be served at 10.15am.

In her book Ruth Wilson shares pivotal moments and experiences throughout her life that led her to find the courage to pilot her hydrogen balloon over the snow-covered Swiss Alps at night to land in an Italian vineyard.

Phone the library for bookings on 4988 0111.

By Marian SAMPSON