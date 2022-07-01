Conservationists Alarmed At Logging Of Vulnerable Bird’s Habitat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Kalang River Forest Alliance (KRFA) say they are highly alarmed about Forestry Corporation plans to log a compartment in Oakes State Forest in the Kalang Headwaters because it is habitat for the Rufous Scrub-bird.

Jonas Bellchambers from KRFA has been researching these birds for six years and has posted a YouTube video in which he identifies Rufus Scrub-birds in Compartment 18 of the Oakes State Forest.



“The Rufous Scrub-bird is a declining threatened species living in moist ancient Gondwana forests and is probably the most ancient songbird on earth,” said Mr Bellchambers.

“It has disappeared from much of its historic range and continues to decline as a consequence of logging and fire.

“This includes the documented local loss of the species following the Andersons Creek fire in parts of proposed Headwaters Nature Reserve centered on the Kalang Headwaters and Oakes State Forest.”

Mr Bellchambers said Forestry Corporation has published on its Plan Portal that it seeks to log the State Forests, which he says are globally significant, and could commence this month or by September.

“Industrial logging dries forests out and makes them more fire prone; this is a direct threat to the future of the Rufous Scrub-bird as they need moist, sheltered habitats.”

He said recent fines to Forestry Corporation for breaches of regulations are cause for increased concern.

In order to address both the extinction crisis and the climate crisis, Mr Bellchambers has called on Environment Minister James Griffin to immediately act to protect the entire Kalang Headwaters and the broader proposed Headwaters Nature Reserve from logging.

He said this would also help avoid the extinction of not just the Rufous Scrub-bird, but the Yellow-bellied Glider and the Koala as well as to improve water security.

The NSW Office of Environment and Heritage lists the Rufus Scrub-bird as ‘vulnerable’ and says it is at risk of local extinctions because many populations and subpopulations are small and isolated.

Disturbances to habitat from inappropriate forestry activities, associated roads and tracks and fires are threats to the birds and other native creatures.

A Forestry Corporation spokesperson told NOTA plans for harvesting of renewable timber in Oakes State Forest are being developed following detailed planning and ecology surveys including additional targeted fauna surveys which were conducted due to the presence of modelled habitat for this species.

The plans will set aside large areas that will be left untouched and include specific protections to protect the Rufous Scrub-bird micro-habitat.

By Andrew VIVIAN