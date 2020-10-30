Construction of stage two of the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub officially launched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Monday 26 October Premier Gladys Berejiklian travelled to Coffs Harbour to participate in the sod turning ceremony to mark the official beginning of construction in the second stage of expanding the super sports hub based in Stadium Drive.



The $12.5m project is funded by $10m from the state government and $2.5m from Coffs Harbour City Council.

The construction to the west of the existing stadium will include two synthetic and one turf rectangular playing fields that can cater to a number of different sports, with support buildings included in the plan to augment the recently completed change rooms and canteen.

“The Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub is a great example of the benefits of investing in high quality sports facilities in regional NSW,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The Premier noted that the existing facilities have already attracted major regional and national events, and the expanded Hub promises opportunities to expand this.

“These events attract visitors and encourage spending in regional communities, which creates employment and stronger regional economies.”

Up to 68 local jobs will be created during the construction.

Ms Berejiklian acknowledged the work done by local member Gurmesh Singh in advocating for the local community and working to secure funding for a range of activities across the region, and also congratulated Mayor Denise Knight and the Council team for moving forward on the project despite difficult times.

One of the beneficiaries of the new facilities will be North Coast Football (NCF), who hope to make a case to use them as a base for a team competing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Andrew Woodward, General Manager of NCF said, “These pitches herald a new era for football on the north coast.

“We can be operational all year round on a high-quality surface.

“We’ll have far more to offer local players and can use them to attract more football to the region.”

The construction team anticipate the project will be completed by mid to late 2021.

By David TUNE