Controlled Growth, Waste Management, Clean Waterways/Catchments, Affordable Housing on New Councillor Bucket Lists

AFFORDABLE housing, clean waterways and catchment areas, waste management and controlled growth of the metro area are just some of the issues high on the agenda of the new Coffs Harbour City Council sworn in at a ceremony at the Botanic Gardens on Thursday, 10 February.

Also on the councillors’ bucket lists were the need for a regional Athletic Centre, dealing with the impending highway bypass, streamlined development applications processes, the completion of the Coffs Jetty upgrades and a more open, effective and transparent Council.



“We need to ensure that we work together effectively as a new Council,” said Cr Tony Judge, to present a “united front to other levels of government”.

The new Council headed by brand new Mayor Paul Amos comprises Jonathan Cassell, Rodger Pryce, Tegan Swan, Julie Sechi, George Cecato, Scott Wolgamot, Tony Judge and Sally Townley.

Cr Townley was elected Deputy Mayor at Council’s first sitting of 2022 shortly after the swearing-in ceremony in a secret ballot at Council Chambers.

With decades of cumulative experience across industry, government, education, real estate and not-for-profits the new council faces the new year confronted by a unique set of challenges as the community steadies itself for recovery post-COVID.

Cr Sechi said two key areas of focus for the new team are “continuing the transformation of the Foreshores” and resolving the region’s waste issues.

“The export of our waste to QLD (is) not a sustainable solution,” Cr Sechi said.

“2022 will be a year of (Councillors) learning from each other and understanding each other’s views and aspirations for the Local Government Area,” said Cr George Cecato.

Meanwhile Cr Cassell said progress on housing affordability was among the priorities council faces.

“I’d also like to see us take active steps in Council to publicly declare we are facing a climate emergency,” he said.

By Paul FOGARTY