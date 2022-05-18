Cooper’s long drive toward golfing goals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S been a massive couple of months for precocious golfing talent Cooper Holman.

The eight-year-old recently won the national title for his age group and last weekend he finished runner-up at the Jack Newton Junior Golf North (JNJG) Coast Junior Masters in Kew in the Boys 11 and under division where the right hander was competing against boys three years older than him.

Being able to already drive the ball longer than 200 metres is an advantage for the Coffs Harbour Golf Club member.

Yet it’s been working hard on his short game under the watchful eye of coaches Brandon Connor and Matt Allan that has taken Cooper’s game to the next level.

“I basically do 90 percent on the short game and ten percent down at the driving range,” Cooper said.

“I’m trying not to do any three putts.”

Cooper’s father Justin said the past twelve months has seen his son move to full length golf.

“His biggest focus the last twelve months has been focusing on a full course, so he’s obtained his Golf Australia handicap,” Justin said.

“He started on I think 16.6 for his GA which was really good considering he was just seven years of age.

“He’s now got his GA down to 12.7 and he’s been playing a lot of the Jack Newton Junior Golf full course events.”

Next on the agenda is the Jack Newton Junior Golf State Titles before some further JNJG events.

Having achieved such incredible results means Cooper has qualified to play events in the United States and Ireland.

To help get him overseas Justin said the family is on the lookout for sponsorship as well as selling a treasured imported Chevy ute.

Meanwhile Cooper has a big goal he’s chasing.

“I’m trying to get my handicap down to single figures,” he said.