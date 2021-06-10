Corey Daley and Joe Clarke to lead the way for Park Beach Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Bowling Club pairs Champions Corey Daley and Joe Clarke will lead the local contingent of bowlers contesting the Phoenix Open Pairs at Park Beach in July.

A full field of 42 teams will take to the Greens on Monday 5 July including some of the best known bowlers in Australia, vying for $38,250 in prize money.

With 5 rounds of competition, plus Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and the Final, which will be held on Friday 9 July.

Whilst the field will be extremely hot Daley and Clarke are expected to perform well during the 5 day carnival.

Daley is a former State Champion and a multiple winner of the Park Beach Club Championships, whilst Clarke is an outstanding young talent and a member of the NSW State Junior squad.

In addition to the main tournament the carnival will feature three sponsored skill competitions with “Drawing”, “Driving” and a “Dash for Cash”.

A “Phoenix Pairs Calcutta“will be conducted on Monday evening enabling everyone to be involved in the tournament.

By Bruce WORBOYS