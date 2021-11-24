Corindi Beach cricketer ends WBBL season on a personal high

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CORINDI Beach cricketer Anika Learoyd has ended her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season on a personal high.

The 19-year-old scored a career high 34 from 27 balls in the Sydney Thunder’s final game of the WBBL07 season last weekend.

Playing in the first 11 games of her WBBL career, Learoyd finished the season with a 15.33 average in 7 innings with the bat.

Having played her debut season in the WBBL, the young cricketer reflected back on her season and shared with News Of The Area the amazing experience of playing against some of the players she’d looked up to as a junior.

“Playing against (New Zealand international) Sophie Devine when she hit that huge 100 and watching the power that she had was a big moment for me,” she said.

“I also really admire the work Ash Gardner does for young Indigenous people off the park with her foundation (Ash Gardner Foundation) as well as all the other work she does.

“I first met her a few years ago and have really enjoyed witnessing her grow and develop as a person and a cricketer.”

When asked who her toughest bowler was to face, the young batswoman said facing the spin bowlers was a tricky proposition.

“There wasn’t any bowler in particular that I’ve found harder than another, but I’ve had to face a few crafty spinners who have been very tough,” she said.

Learoyd will now take her place for the NSW Breakers in the upcoming Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) one-day competition.

By Aiden BURGESS