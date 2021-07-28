Corindi too strong for Coffs Coast Tigers in Women’s 30s competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Corindi Breakers went on a second half goal scoring spree to defeat the Coffs Coast Tigers 5-0 in the women’s 30s competition last Thursday night.

Corindi midfielder Lisa Webb shared the spirit of the competition.

“We ended up 5-0 after 0-0 at halftime, it was probably one of the best games of the season regarding camaraderie, there were frequent pauses where both teams would stop playing to help each other up if someone had fallen while the ball lay next to both players.

“There was lots of laughter for the entire game, definitely one of my season highlights.”

Lisa praised the improvements of the opposing team throughout the season so far.

“It’s also great to see the Tigers improvement over the season, this is their first year in the over 30s competition since I’ve been playing and even though they’ve had some big losses they’ve always kept their heads up and shown great growth as a team.

“They’re only going to get stronger in the upcoming seasons and it’s great to have them in the competition,” said Lisa.

Tigers Club President and centre forward Mellesa Bennet echoed the good-natured feel of the competition.

“Being a new team in the women’s comp this season and with many of our ladies not having ever played football before we were very nervous.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but the other teams in the comp have been very encouraging and supportive.

“They love that the competition is growing, there are always so many laughs from both teams on the park.

“Whilst it is still competitive for some of the more serious teams, it is still played in good spirits.

“It’s a great way in our team’s case to build new friendships, get active and give women who wouldn’t normally have played football the opportunity to enjoy it without the pressure or judgement.”

The Dorrigo Blackbutts defeated the Woolgoolga Cougars 4-0 to consolidate their second place position and keep the pressure on competition leaders the Coffs United Lionesses who shared the points in a 1-1 draw with the Boambee Eagles.

By David WIGLEY