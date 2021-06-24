Corlette dance teacher in court over alleged sexual abuse of students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A CORLETTE dance teacher will appear in court today charged over the alleged sexual abuse of students in the Port Stephens area.

In March this year, detectives from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established Strike Force Wairakei to investigate reports of inappropriate behaviour by the dance teacher towards a number of students.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 27-year-old man at Nelson Bay about 8.30am Wednesday 23 June 2021.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with 12 offences, including three counts of aggravated indecent assault- victim under authority of offender, three counts of indecent assault person under 16 years of age, aggravated sex assault- victim under the age of 16 years, aggravated sex assault- victim under authority of offender, assault with act of indecency, common assault, sexual intercourse reckless as to consent (ACT not NSW) and sexual intercourse with person under care (aged between 17 and 18).

Police will allege in court that the man, who is a dance teacher, sexually abused four students and a girl – aged between 12 and 17 – who were known to him between 2013 and 2019.

The man, from Corlette, was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday 24 June 2021.

As inquiries under Strike Force Wairakei continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Port Stephens detectives or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.