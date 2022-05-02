Corlette’s Suellen Goyne secures another NSW Longboard title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUELLEN Goyne of Corlette took out the Women’s over 50s category in the Australian Longboard Titles held at One Mile Beach over the weekend.

Goyne took out a title in the division in 202, making this win a back to back title for the Port Stephens local.

The NSW Longboard Titles and the NSW Australian SUP Titles, both held in Port Stephens, make up the Port Stephens Surf Festival and decide the NSW teams for the upcoming Australian SUP Titles and the Australian Longboard Titles later in the year.

Surfing NSW said more than 170 competitors were expected to attend the combined six-day event at One Mile Beach and the SUP marathon event held in Shoal Bay.

“We love that our SUP and longboard State Titles attract competitors from the entire state, as far north as Tweed Heads and Tomakin in the far south,” said Surfing NSW’s Event Manager Rohan Fell.

“We’re looking forward to having everyone returning to competition in 2022 and can’t wait to see defending champions as well as new talent join us in Port Stephens in April.”

Port Stephens Mayor Cr Ryan Palmer said he was thrilled to once again welcome the state’s best stand-up paddlers and longboarders to the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to see some of the states’ most talented athletes arrive in Port Stephens for this six-day event,” Palmer said

“This event will deliver a wonderful boost for our local region, and forms part of a big program of events we have planned for 2022.”

By Marian SAMPSON