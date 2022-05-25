CORRECTION: 2022 EJ Mantova Memorial Art Competition at the Bellingen Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the May 20 edition of Nambucca Valley News Of The Area (p17) an error was made in attributing the winner of the Sculpture category in the 2022 EJ Mantova Memorial Art Competition at the Bellingen Show.

The winning entry was wrongly attributed to John Tuckwell’s ‘Tear a bit more off’, which was, in fact, the highly commended runner-up.

First Prize should have been attributed to Linda Coomber’s ‘The Painter’s Talisman’, which is shown here with the judges’ comments.

NOTA apologises to both artists for this inadvertent mistake and any embarrassment it may have caused.

First Prize: Sculpture ‘The Painter’s Talisman’ by Linda Coomber

Judges’ Comments

The artist has created what appears to be a simple object, readily recognisable.

However, there is a layered complexity to the concept of cleaning, painting, remains, unfinished endeavours.

The object is beautifully crafted with high attention to detail and material use.