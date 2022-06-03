Correction: Nambucca U3A Committee photo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEWS Of The Area would like to offer a correction to a caption provided in the Friday 27 May edition of Nambucca Valley NOTA.

The photo, printed on page 13, under the headline ‘Charles Davis OAM takes U3A position’, was of the Nambucca U3A committee.

The caption should have read Nambucca U3A Committee: committee member Helen Loudon, Treasurer Pete Rundle, course coordinator Helen Scotta, Secretary Deb Anderson, President Paul Coe, committee member Wendy Montagne, vice president Charles Davis and committee member Rosemary Bateman.

By Karen GRIBBIN