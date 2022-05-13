Cost Coast Food and Wine Festival launches line-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A CRACKING line-up of diverse and delicious foodie events comes to the region through The Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival (CCF&WF) from 4 – 13 June 2022.

The ten-day festival brings together a schedule of both dining experiences and foodie workshops and a huge finale Weekend Celebration as the culmination of this inaugural event.



While the specially curated dining experiences with leading restaurants in the region are an exciting element, the festival’s foodie workshops bring a learn and discover feature and access to private homes.

The festival organisers have sought out some intriguing tempters such as Cooking with Fire at Levenvale Farm, an organic farm in Valery – look out for more on that event in NOTA.

Creative collaborations between local farms and chefs, unique digital offerings, a kids food and art event and private at-home experiences where the festival comes to your own door – this festival offers a rich smorgasbord of things to do.

Restaurants and cafes hosting CCF&WF events include The Mermaid Beach House, Cafe Ophelia, Back Deck Dinners, The Hilltop Store, Levenvale Farm, Toni Swain, Woopi Brewing Co., Tish Faco, Stef’s Beachstone, Fiasco Ristorante, Ground Earth, Jetty Beach House, Bellingen Pasta and Bite Food Tour, with more to be announced.

“These are truly outstanding figures in our business community, who put an emphasis on supporting local farmers and even each other,” said Lindsay Russell, Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival director.

“Since opening The Mermaid Beach House, we’ve been blown away by just how good the local produce is,” said Rowan Tihema, Executive Chef and Owner, The Mermaid Beach House.

“It’s the local farmers, market gardeners and fishers that make our restaurant a success – we’re thrilled to be able to throw a spotlight on them through the festival.”

The Festival’s opening night on 3 June is shaping up to be a fabulous experience.

“This will be an opulent 1920s themed Great Gatsby Gala at Jetty Beach House,” said Lindsay.

“It’s a black-tie event featuring an indulgent canapé dinner, prohibition-era cocktails, the Coffs Conservatorium string quartet and eight-piece swing band.”

To make sure the dance floor rocks, Lindsay said every ticket sold includes free 1920s Dance Club lessons in the lead-up to the event to allow everybody to “get down like Gatsby”.

The Finale Weekend Celebration from 11-12 June at Jetty Beach House is listing a huge line-up of legendary talent.

Acts include Australian Rock Collective (featuring members of Powderfinger, Jet, Spiderbait and The Wrights), Kim Churchill, Alex Lloyd, Bootleg Rascal, Mitch King, Gaudion, Sofia Isella, The Ninth Chapter, Christian Patey, Seafome, Nana Klumpp, Afi James and more across two stages.

Attendees will get to enjoy food trucks with global cuisines, cocktail pop-up bars and fantastic local drinks across this 18-plus event.

The VIP package will take your Finale Weekend Celebration to the next level with an exclusive viewing deck, VIP bar, food truck voucher and VIP facilities, say the organisers.

Since the early days of the creation of the Festival the organisers sought a charitable connection and found OzHarvest to be a good fit.

For every ticket purchased, two meals are donated to someone in need through the local Coffs chapter of OzHarvest.

The Coffs Coast Food and Wine Festival was made possible thanks to the NSW Government and sponsors including Aperol, Up There Roofing, Naturally Creative, Broken Open Productions, 104.1 CHY FM and Sicuro Group.

Many events are extremely exclusive, so booking tickets soon is essential.

NOTA will be sharing updates through May leading up to the festival.

For more info see www.coffscoastfoodwine.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI