Costa Georgiadis visits Bellingen Artisan & Growers Market

THE Artisan & Growers Market is held twice-yearly in Bellingen and it was a fabulous day last Saturday, 11 June.

With beautiful weather, good people, unique creations and great music, a friendly and relaxed vibe filled the air.



Attendees were excited to see Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia visit, who loved the creations on show.

Thrilled to spot Costa, event organiser Kaz Selbie naturally gave him a warm Bello welcome.

Costa was a speaker at Bellingen Readers & Writers Festival also taking place on the weekend at the Showground.

“Events such as ours help keep art, craft and growing and making food alive and connected to the wider community, who value handmade and grown and want to see its progressiveness and sustainability,” market organiser Kaz Selbie told News Of The Area.

There were 110 diverse stalls spread out under deciduous trees with lots of falling colour.

“We had over 70 talented artisans and around 30 growers from around the Mid North Coast attend the market.

“There were so many beautiful creations and delicious food.

“I wish there was room to name them all,” she said, pointing out a few here.

“Jerome Speakman is an amazing embroiderer and needle artist.

“His patient needle art has produced many unique, colourful, life-like creations.

“Anne Reilly creates unique, beautifully glazed pottery.

“Rhonda Warwick and her daughter create gorgeous children’s clothing from upcycled natural fabrics.

“Anne Bauchop creates amazing crocheted and knitted woollen socks, beanies, vests, and jumpers that are divine.

“Gina La Fray Capoccia is a talented leather and felt worker, making clothing and accessories.

“She had the cutest hats and mushrooms.

“Elizabeth Bingham and her budding team create delicious, fermented sauerkrauts and tonics.

“Renee Jeffrey makes wonderful whimsical ceramics of all kinds.

“Camilla from Autarky Farm in the Nambucca River region always comes jam-packed with a large range of fresh organic produce.”

It was a cold, slow start to the day, but the sun came through as did the visitors.

“Guess they were waiting for it to warm up, as we were,” said Kaz.

“When we arrived, there was a sheet of frost covering our stall area.”

The Deep Blue Sea band serenaded market goers beautifully, playing their very cool originals, and creating an eclectic artistic jazzy, blues vibe.

Big thanks also go to Bellingen Primary School.

“Kim, Fluer and their team did a marvellous job helping set up and pack down and were great ambassadors welcoming everyone to the event.”

The next Artisan & Growers Market is on Saturday 10 December 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI