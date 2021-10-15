Costa joint venture wins Impact category in Asia Fruit Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A JOINT venture by local blueberry producers Costa and Driscoll’s Offshore has won this year’s Impact category in the Asia Fruit Awards.

The Costa Joint Venture (Costa JV) began in 2015 in the Yunnan Province of China in the south of the country.



Costa JV has subsequently expanded into four large growing areas across the region.

The pan-Asian awards are held annually and presented by Asia Fruit Logistica and Asiafruit Magazine to celebrate excellence and recognize outstanding achievement in Asia’s fresh produce business.

The Impact Award recognises a person or organization that has made a significant contribution to developing Asia’s fresh produce business.

Peter McPherson, the General Manager of Costa Berries International, said it was a great honour and privilege to win the Impact Award.

“Over the space of five or six years, we have managed to establish a significant vertically integrated berry business, in which we have utilised Costa’s and Driscoll’s world leading reputation as growers and marketers of premium berries,” Mr McPherson said.

“This has included the establishment of substrate and protected berry plantings in Yunnan Province, southern China.

“Costa now operates across the four main growing locations, with almost three hundred planted hectares and more under development as we speak,” he said.

According to Eurofresh Distribution the Yunnan grown blueberries are retailing for a much higher price than imported blueberries and are helping to alleviate poverty in areas of production.

Mr McPherson said the success is attributable to a team and a great credit to all involved.

“We have had a commitment to work cooperatively and harmoniously with stakeholders including government officials, employees, local villages and the surrounding community,” he said.

“We have also worked closely with the local authorities to ensure that what we are doing provides benefits for the local communities.

“In particular, helping with poverty alleviation through providing ongoing employment.”

By Sandra MOON