Council appoints Paul Amos as new Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor

COFFS Harbour City councillor Paul Amos has been named the new Deputy Mayor for the remaining three months of the existing Council’s term.

Each September, Council elects a Deputy Mayor for 12 months to support the Mayor with performing ceremonial duties and exercise the Mayoral functions when the Mayor is absent.

Former Deputy Mayor, Cr George Cecato’s 12-month term ended this month, forcing Council to determine if it would elect a Deputy Mayor for the current Council’s remaining term of three months.

Councillors resolved to elect a Deputy Mayor until the Local Government Elections are held on 4 December at Council’s recent meeting on Thursday 9 September.

Cr Amos was nominated by himself and Cr John Arkan, and as he was the only candidate nominated for the position there was no election needed.

Cr Amos will now serve as Coffs Harbour City Council Deputy Mayor until the upcoming Coffs Harbour Local Government election on Saturday 4 December 2021.

Mayor Denise Knight congratulated Cr Amos on the appointment and thanked Cr Cecato for his support during his time as Deputy Mayor.

“I have enjoyed immensely working with Cr Cecato,” Cr Knight stated.

“The position of Deputy Mayor is to actually support the Mayor, which is something that Cr Cecato did and I’m sure that Cr Amos will do the same.

“Well done, Cr Amos.”

Cr Amos’ role as Deputy Mayor will cease on 4 December when the Local Government elections are held, unless the elections are further delayed.

If the elections are delayed again, Cr Amos will remain in the role until the date of the election, or September 2022.

By Emma DARBIN