Council Asks For Witnesses of Dog Attack at Moonee Beach

COFFS Council Rangers are asking for help following a dog attack that left a woman with bites on her leg and hand.

According to a Coffs Council spokesperson, the attack happened on the creek shore at Moonee Creek Reserve near the children’s playground on Sunday 30 January around 1.30pm.



The victim described the dog as a brindle-coloured, cross-bred, male American Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

She said the dog bit her on the back of the thigh while she was paddling with her sons.

Council reports that the woman was bitten again on the hand when she tried to protect a nearby toddler from the lunging dog.

Concerned it would maul the child, the woman was kicking at the dog when it bit her hand.

Both bites required medical attention.

Council reports that a woman thought to be in her 40s with tattoos on her arms and legs had the dog on a lead but was unable to control the animal.

It’s believed the dog’s name is ‘Oscar’.

Passersby came to the aid of the injured woman while the woman and ‘Oscar’ left with another woman in a white SUV driven by a man.

“This was a nasty attack by a dog that was actually on a lead, but not under any effective control,” said Gordon Polkinghorne, Council’s Team Leader Rangers/Animal Shelter.

“We gather that there were a lot of people at the reserve at the time of the incident and we’re hoping that they will get in touch and provide us with information or photos that can help us identify the dog so we can take appropriate action.”

Witnesses are urged to call 6648 4000 or make email contact at [email protected].

“Even if the dog or owner can’t be identified from what you can provide after an incident, it’s worth reporting as we may get further information from other people that will help us take action,” Mr Polkinghorne said.

Anyone who is attacked or witnesses an attack by a dog is encouraged to contact Council with as many details as possible, especially time, place and date; description of the dog; whether it has a collar and any name used; descriptions of owner including their age, build, identifying features; car description and registration; and any photos taken.

By Paul Fogarty