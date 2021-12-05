Council candidates present policies at Farmers Forum in Nana Glen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NSW FARMERS’ Coffs Harbour Branch held a community forum to meet the mayoral and councillor candidates on Wednesday 24 November at the Nana Glen Hall.

Paul Shoker, NSW Framers’ Coffs Harbour Branch Chair, officiated over the meeting.



Long-time local farmer Garry Dew, a Nana Glen Hall committee member affectionately known locally as Mr Nana Glen, introduced the candidates and was the timekeeper for the meeting.

With the focus on farming and rural life, candidates shared their policies in agriculture, land division, housing shortages and solutions, bridge building and repairs and environmental issues.

Candidates for Mayor and/or Councillors spoke in ‘lucky draw’ order.

Jonathan Cassell promised a strategy of regional employment and investment, coming from a personal place of passion about protecting the biodiversity of ‘this area’ – rural Coffs Harbour.

He advocates creating a less divided community through putting money across the community in fair distribution.

He cited the Grow the Grower opportunity for young farmers on small blocks using new technologies to create local healthy food produce, exemplified by New Life Farm at Sapphire Beach.

Tegan Swan said her team was modelled on the diversity of the LGA, introducing Troy Robinson.

Cr Swan said, “If…when Troy gets elected he will be the first Gumbaynggirr Councillor in Coffs Harbour.

“The team’s focus is education and industry and getting the little things right so you can trust us on the big things …and re-establishing trust.”

Tony Judge stated, “Coffs is growing, and we cannot stop people wanting to live here but the community should have a say in its growth.

“Council should be brave enough to come forward, be transparent about how and where they are spending the money.”

George Cecato said his team is supporting businesses and farming industries and always telling the truth.

“We need to work closely with the community to support local development.”

John Arkan promised to listen to the needs of people and deliver on that.

“There has been a division on Coffs Harbour City Council’s spending spree and division in the farming community.”

He referred to the community as the stakeholders and promised to ensure people get heard.

Michael Adendorff said farmers are the biggest innovators.

He invited everyone to read his policies on his website and promised to bring these visions to the people.

He has advocated council not to have to approve everything but to give the decisions back to the people.

Liberal Democratic candidate Greg Renet said there needs to be better communications with ‘you guys’ (the community) and promised to listen to what people want.

He said council seems to have a closed-door system and he advocates for transparency, especially noting the tendering process.

Rodger Pryce, local farmer, commented that a vast majority of the LGA is producing agricultural products, “And yet Coffs Harbour Local Growth Management Strategy 2030 has one-and-a-half paragraphs in an 80-page document on agriculture.

“Any other city in the world promotes what it produces …it’s known for it…Coffs needs that.”

Donna Pike said farmers have been left out of the picture and her agenda is to have a voice in the arena “because the current council wouldn’t listen…I am about transparency and disclosure”.

“I want to get farmers together and talk; not just to say but actually do.”

Pioneering the Council’s recycling wheelie bin system in 1989, Donna said she stands to “preserve and improve everyone’s lifestyle within this beautiful region”.

Sally Townley said her team’s focus on rural issues covered roadside mowing, bridge maintenance and farm workers’ accommodation.

Her vision is to create a thriving, diverse and expanding community of food producers who can sell excellent products locally, without compromising water and soil health.

She advocates for town planning changes such as building a second property on rural land, thus offering greater accommodation flexibility.

A Q&A session with the community followed.

By Andrea FERRARI