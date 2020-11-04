Council chooses City Centre expenditure and seeks advice on City Centre Special Rate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City Council has adopted a City Centre Special Rate Capital Expenditure Budget for the 2020/21 financial year and following years to 2023, including shade sails ($247,000), street furniture ($50,000), Park Avenue upgrade ($400,000), and street reconfiguration design ($130,000).



Council deferred implementation of the City Centre Special Rate for 2020/21 for city centre businesses at its meeting on 26 March.

A Council report on the matter presented to councillors at their recent ordinary meeting on Thursday, 22 October stated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the NSW Government this year introduced rating changes to allow the recovery of rates not levied in a current year in future years.

“These legislative changes have complicated the rules that apply to special rate determinations and therefore IPART is exploring how the rules should now apply,” the report stated.

The City Centre Master Plan Committee has recommended that Council not collect the deferred Special Rate in following years.

The committee assists Council to achieve a vision for the City Centre Master Plan, and consults with relevant stakeholders.

Councillors unanimously resolved to adopt the City Centre Special Rate Capital Expenditure Budget for the 2020/21 financial year, and await advice from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) before determining Council’s position on the City Centre Special Rate for its remaining years.

By Emma DARBIN