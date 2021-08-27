Council Column: Community Views Sought on Coffs Cup Part Day Public Holiday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour City Council is seeking community feedback on having an annual part day local public holiday for the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup in 2022 and 2023.

This event is held on the first Thursday in August.

To continue having a local part day public holiday, Council must apply to the State Government every two years to have it declared under the Public Holidays Act 2010.

Community consultation is an important part of the application process.

Council’s General Manager Steve McGrath said that “consultation will help Council to get a clear picture of community views which we know are mixed”.

“We hope this process will highlight the benefits and concerns of the part day public holiday and encourage wide participation.”

Under the Public Holidays Act 2010, local councils are able to apply for either a ‘local public holiday’ or a ‘local event day’.

Council has traditionally applied for a local public holiday, but a ‘local event day’ would not automatically mean that businesses must treat the day as a public holiday.

The community is invited to put in submissions closing on Wednesday, 15 September 2021.

Submissions can either be provided through Council’s ‘Have Your Say’ website at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/public-holiday, via email coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au, or by post to Locked Bag 155, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.

By Coffs Harbour City Council