Coffs community needs State MP’s support

DEAR News of the Area

Good to see the Council fighting on our behalf to have the disputed land at the Jetty handed over to the Coffs community rather than sold to (or “partnered with”) a property developer.

For all Gurmesh Singh’s prevarications about the legal complexities of the transfer, the land is obviously in the gift of the State Government and they, just as obviously, would rather have the money than our gratitude.

It is disappointing to see the resistance to this initiative of Council’s being led by our elected State representative.

With an issue this important to the city’s future one would expect him to be fighting our corner rather than the government’s.

It appears that in electing a representative of Coffs Harbour to Macquarie Street we ended up with a representative of Macquarie Street in Coffs harbour.

Regards,

Frank Scahill,

Coffs Harbour.