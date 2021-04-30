Council partnership provides Coffs residents with free solar energy advice

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FREE advice on solar systems and energy efficiency is now available for Coffs Harbour residents.

A new partnership between Coffs Harbour City Council and the Australian Energy Foundation will provide Coffs Harbour residents with free advice on PV solar systems and energy efficiency, as well as an opportunity to purchase solar and battery storage systems through carefully selected and vetted suppliers.

Coffs Harbour City Mayor Denise Knight said Council recognises that many residents are interested in solar, battery storage and energy efficiency, but may be deterred by the complexity of finding quality products and trusted installers.



“Over 30% of homes in Coffs Harbour have rooftop solar so we are pleased to be expanding our services,” Cr Knight said.

“This service will help guide residents to find the most suitable solar and battery system for them, helping us as a community respond to climate change.

“This exciting new partnership will support Coffs Harbour City Council in achieving our Sustainability Policy and Climate Change Policy, including the goal of sourcing all electricity for the organisation from renewable sources by 2030.”

The Australian Energy Foundation works with homes, businesses and all levels of government (including local councils) to tackle the climate emergency and to accelerate the transition to an equitable zero carbon society.

As the nation’s leading energy organisation, the foundation has supported 27,000 households with energy advice and abated 372,000 tonnes of emissions since its launch in 2013.

Coffs Harbour City residents can access the free energy advice service online or by phone until 30 June 2021, and can make the most of a free twenty-minute phone Energy Consultation.

The advice will likely benefit renovators looking to make their home warm/sustainable/grid positive, residents looking to obtain advice on choosing/switching energy retailers, residents looking for help managing their electricity bills, and residents looking for advice on buying new appliances without signing up for high running costs over time.

To take advantage of the free service, residents can call the Australian Energy Foundation and speak to an energy advisor on 1300 23 68 55 or visit their website at www.aef.com.au.