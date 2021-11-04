Council releases list of outstanding resolutions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUTSTANDING resolutions made by Coffs Harbour City Council which have not been enacted upon or are in progress are now on public display on Council’s website.

Cr Sally Townley called on Council to maintain a public register of its outstanding resolutions at a Council meeting on Thursday 28 October.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“For a long time there was actually no public notice of outstanding resolutions,” Cr Townley stated at the meeting.

“This is just taking that to the next step; things that are not resolved or are only partially enacted are now available to the public.

“I think it’s an important step forward in transparency, I would encourage members of the public to have a look.”

Cr Townley stated that there were still a lot of “quite important resolutions not enacted” upon, including the Coastal Works Governance Framework.

Council has recently placed an ‘Outstanding Resolutions Report’ on its website which spans five pages and dates back to Council resolutions made in May 2017.

Most of the resolutions listed are in progress and include the Coffs Jetty Strip Structure Plan, Woolgoolga Whale Trail, and the construction of the Elbow Street multi-level car park.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the public register of outstanding resolutions at the recent Council meeting.

Council’s Outstanding Resolutions Report can now be viewed on Council’s website on the ‘minutes and agendas’ page at https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/About-Council/Council-meetings/Council-meeting-minutes-and-agendas.

By Emma DARBIN