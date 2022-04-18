Council revises Terms of Reference for Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management Steering Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Port Stephens Council has endorsed a draft Terms of Reference for the Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management Steering Committee.

The Committee was established in 2001 to implement the original Compressive Koala Plan of Management recommendations and Action Plan.



The Committee, comprising representatives of Council, State Government agencies, koala care organisations and local community members, meets on a quarterly basis.

However, the original Terms of Reference have not been updated since they were adopted in 2001.

The purpose of the Steering Committee is to implement the Action Plan and monitor impacts associated as well as advising Council on any further immediate measures to address the decline of the koala population.

Key actions for which the Committee is responsible include prioritising areas for habitat restoration, promoting and overseeing koala research, investigating additional safety measures for koalas in respect to traffic issues, developing educational material and programs, liaison with the Bushfire Management Committee, investigating the establishment of Koala Conservation Areas, undertaking liaison with the media, identification of trial ecotourism areas, development of koala based tourism guidelines and monitoring of the impacts of tourism on koalas, determining costs and securing funding for implementation of the plan and coordination of the Koala Monitoring Program.

Block Lamont, Port Stephens Council Strategy and Environment Section Manager, says that although it is the Committee’s role to implement and monitor the plan, there is an extent to their role.

“It is not the role of the Steering Committee to further critique and amend the Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management, nor is it to resolve issues associated with development or rezoning applications and koalas.

“Council will retain this responsibility.”

The terms of reference are now set to be reviewed every three years, or at the commencement of each Council term.

By Tara CAMPBELL