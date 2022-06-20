Council revokes Rate Donations for Community Groups policy due to alternative funding programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council has revoked the Rate Donations for Community Groups policy.

The policy identifies community groups in Port Stephens that are subject to rates and charges to which Council makes an annual donation, though there are very few community groups which are both liable for rates and are not a public charity or benevolent institution.



In the recent Port Stephens Council meeting on 14 June, it was unanimously decided that the policy would be revoked following an internal review.

Tim Hazell, Council’s Financial Services Section Manager, said Council will still provide financial assistance to community groups through alternative programs and grant streams.

“A recent internal review of the policy deemed it no longer necessary on the basis that the policy has historically assisted one community group only.

“Financial assistance is available to all community groups under a separate policy being the Debt Recovery and Hardship Policy.

“Additionally, community groups are eligible to apply for particular grant programs and other funding from time to time,” Mr Hazell said.

The policy’s revoking specifically impacts Nelson Bay Masonic Centre, which is the specified organisation to receive funding through the policy, however, Council has stated that this will not be impacted as they will be supported through the Hardship Policy.

By Tara CAMPBELL