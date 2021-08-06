Council seeking compensation from NSW Government for failed mixed waste scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMPENSATION from the NSW Government to Coffs Harbour City Council for Council’s failed mixed organic waste scheme is being sought by Coffs Harbour councillors.

Cr Paul Amos moved a motion at Council’s meeting on Thursday 22 July that Council enter into negotiations for compensation from the State Government for assurances it provided to Council that encouraged Council to participate in its failed organic waste scheme.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Cr Amos said the scheme had failed at substantial cost to Council and its failure had not been the fault of Council.

“All other participating councils in NSW have received ongoing support to mitigate the financial impact of the failed mixed organic waste scheme,” Cr Amos stated.

“Coffs Harbour Council are unable to influence this outcome and are at a disadvantage until 2027.”

At Council’s recent meeting, Cr Amos suggested a possible compensation package for a new athletics track.

“It’s just a spark, the bigger issue is how we’ve been treated until the expiry of our waste management contract and the amount of money that we need to be compensated for,” he said.

The motion was carried unanimously by all councillors, and Council will now enter into negotiations for compensation from the NSW Government for assurances provided to council that encouraged Coffs Harbour Council to participate in the failed mixed organic waste scheme.

Council will also make representations that State Government lands at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores being relinquished could potentially be considered as part of a compensation package to the community of Coffs Harbour.

By Emma DARBIN