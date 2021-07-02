Council seeks expressions of interest for building Valla Beach growth area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the completion of engineering designs, Nambucca Valley Council is seeking expressions of interest for the construction of the first stage of employment land off Red Ash Road at its Valla Growth Area.

The civil works will create 8 hectares of employment land being the first stage of a proposed 71 hectares that will generate 750-1,250 new jobs.

Council say the land is essential to support new employment.

Nambucca Valley Mayor, Rhonda Hoban said the progress to a tender is a project milestone which would not have been possible without funding assistance from the NSW and Federal Governments.

“The funding has come at a good time to support our local economy,” Cr Hoban said.

“The Council has decided to undertake an expressions of interest process to provide better opportunity for local contractors to compete on a large civil construction project.

“Consistent with Council’s aim for the Growth Area to contribute to the economic wellbeing of our community it would be great if a local contractor using local labour was ultimately the preferred tenderer,” said Cr Hoban.

“Of course we have a procurement and probity process for determining tenders which the Council will follow.

“But factored into that process will be the economic multiplier benefits for our community which comes from supporting our local business,” she said.

Applicants will initially be evaluated against published selection criteria, and those who best meet the required criteria will be invited to Tender (as tender type Pre-Qualified/Invited).

The Expression of Interest can be found at www.tenders.nsw.gov.au.

The project is being managed by Public Works Advisory on behalf of Nambucca Valley Council.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 9.30am 15 July 2021.

Interested contractors are invited to contact Josh Batchelor at Public Works Advisory on 0436 631306 or Michael Coulter at Nambucca Valley Council on 0409 153788.