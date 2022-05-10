Council to assess transport assets following flooding events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT the recent Council meeting, the assessment of MidCoast transport assets following flooding events was discussed.

Councillor Peter Epov stated that roads and bridges represent almost $1 billion of transport assets and are effectively the “veins and arteries” connecting the communities of the MidCoast region.



He requested that information be provided regarding confirmation that Council has completed a ‘Condition Assessment’ of all bridges (particularly old timber bridges) and road drainage assets in the MidCoast Council region following the recent flooding events.

MidCoast Council Director for Infrastructure and Engineering Services Robert Scott stated that transport assets were revalued in 2020-21 based on condition information.

“The next condition assessment for roads is planned for June and July 2022.

“Bridges are regularly inspected with their condition assessed as part of our maintenance program,” he said.

Mr Scott said that the most basic and regular inspections are visual inspections and higher-level inspections involve test boring of bridge components to determine the sectional capacity of components.

“Following declared natural disasters, Council is eligible to claim the additional expenses for responding to the emergency and restoring access.

“Council is also able to make a claim for the costs to restore essential assets,” Mr Scott said.

Each claim must be fully documented in terms of repair scope and estimated costs and evidenced to demonstrate the previous condition and the actual damage incurred.

Once declared, the period for claims and repairs following a natural disaster extends for two years (or more where extensions have been granted).

By Tara CAMPBELL