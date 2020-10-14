Council to report on future planning for West Park Beach area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A REPORT on the future direction and planning of the West Park Beach area is to be undertaken, following concern by Coffs Harbour City councillors about the area at Council’s recent ordinary meeting on Thursday, 8 October.



Cr Paul Amos moved a motion that Council staff prepare a report on a scope of work and associated costings for a place manual for Park Beach, due to his concern over current social issues in the area.

“This speaks to the West Park Beach, York Street, Vincent Street area,” Cr Amos said.

“It is an area with tremendous potential, it’s so close to the beach, so close to facilities, but it’s slipping behind socially.

“It does need some attention because there are some social issues down there at the moment.”

Cr Amos said a Place Plan was necessary for the Park Beach area to move forward.

“Zoning, development parameters and place planning tools, if applied well, may invigorate and transform this area of great social potential,” Cr Amos said.

“Of particular interest, being so central to facilities and the beach, the West Park Beach precinct has enormous potential to be an activated and desirable part of Coffs Harbour.

“It really needs a new hub for Coffs Harbour and something desirable for people around that area.”

A senior Council staff member present at the recent meeting said Council had identified the Park Beach area as a high priority area and that it was “one of the first cabs off the rank in terms of doing some place work”.

The motion was voted for unanimously by all councillors.

A Place Plan establishes a vision and path forward for an area, allowing incremental change that is aligned with the current and future needs of the community.

By Emma DARBIN