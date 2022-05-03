Council unanimously decides against the closure of Morna Point Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council has made the decision to not close part of Morna Point Road in Anna Bay.

In an alternate motion raised by Mayor Ryan Palmer, it was concluded that the unformed and ‘surplus to operational need’ land on Morna Point Road in Anna Bay would not be closed by the Council at this point in time.



“As we discussed in the property advisory panel and through the feedback we’ve received from the community, the closure is something that we don’t need to proceed with at this stage.

“The right thing to do at this stage is to leave it as an unformed road and move on from this one,” Mayor Palmer said.

The subject road has an area of 814m2 and is zoned R2 Low Density Residential.

It is situated amongst residential properties and adjoins the ocean on its southern border with the adjoining oceanfront land a rocky escarpment.

Councillor Jason Wells also spoke to the motion, discussing the concern from community members.

“I agree with this decision and judging by my inbox and the many social media posts from concerned community members, I think this is a really good decision.

“I think it also highlights how passionate our community is about the land that they use to access the waterfront and or even the visual amenity that is supplied by these sorts of blocks,” Cr Wells said.

Cr Wells also stated that this decision is a homage to the effective engagement the Council has undertaken with the community, ensuring the best outcome for everyone.

By Tara CAMPBELL