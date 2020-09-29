Councillor Paul LeMottee Port Stephens New Deputy Mayor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH a year to go until the next Council elections Port Stephens Councillors have elected a new Deputy Mayor.



Councillor Paul Le Mottee was first elected to Council in 2012 and brings a diverse range of skills and knowledge to the role.

Cr Le Mottee runs a surveying, civil engineering and town planning business which is based in Raymond Terrace and is a Port Stephens West Ward Councillor.

The Councillor is also currently the Vice president of the Housing Industry of Australia, a Director of the Association of Accredited Certifiers, a Director of Newcastle Airport, Chairman of the Hunter Water Community Consultative Advisory Group, a member of the Brandy Hill Community Consultative Group, Chairperson of the Port Stephens Heritage Committee as well as being a member of many other committees such as the Rural West Sports Council.

Cr Le Mottee told News Of The Area, “I have hope to see manifestation of much of what we have planned coming up through the ground.

“Repairs, curbs and guttering in Anna Bay and other areas are some of the projects that we are seeing completed.”

These plans include a project aimed at improving living facilities for seniors in Raymond Terrace.

“I have been trying to get somebody interested in taking up some more appropriate seniors living arrangements in Raymond Terrace

“People who have lived all their lives in the Terrace, when they reach that time when they no longer have a licence, don’t want to leave.

“In the Terrace the people don’t want to go into retirement out at Fingal, they want to stay in the Terrace.

“Still want to be able to be a part of the same community and walk down the same streets that they have all their lives.

“I am trying to get some housing in the centre of town so these people don’t have to leave and can live in accessible accommodation.

“(This) gets people into the CBD and drives a night time economy keeps restaurants open in town.”

Councillor Le Mottee would also like to see a greater connection in Nelson Bay from the harbour to the township.

“One of the most beautiful bodies of water you can see and the town is not connected.”

He would like to see the view corridors opened to create a greater sense of arrival in the town.

Councillor Le Mottee looks forward to continuing to serve the community of Port Stephens.

By Marian SAMPSON