Councillor Tony Judge Raises Issues About The Jetty Foreshore Draft Plan

COFFS Harbour City Councillor Tony Judge is concerned that the debate over the future of the Jetty Foreshores lacks balance and that there are also issues with the NSW Government’s controversial draft plan, which includes residential development of the Foreshores.

Cr Judge said, “At the most recent Council meeting there was a decision by a majority of Councillors to oppose the current NSW Government draft plan for the Jetty Foreshores.”



That decision followed an extensive debate where almost all Councillors put their views on the project.

Cr Judge’s view is that subsequent coverage of that debate has focused largely on opposition to Council’s position.

He said, “I think it is important that coverage is balanced by some of the arguments put by Councillors in favour of the majority position and an acknowledgement that there is widespread community opposition to residential development on the Foreshores.

“Regardless of how you frame the discussion, the key issue is whether we want residential development on the Jetty Foreshores.”

Mr Judge said the current NSW Government Draft Plan includes privately developed, six-storey residential development in return for some public infrastructure such as pathways and a water play area at the Jetty.

Cr Judge said, “What the State Government is offering is a trade-off.

“The question for Coffs Harbour is whether the benefits outweigh the permanent loss of publicly owned space at the Jetty,” he said.

Cr Judge compares the current State Government plan with asking a home owner to allow a developer to build a three-storey granny flat in their backyard in return for some landscaping in their front yard.

“The Draft Plan seems to ask that we just focus on the benefits of the pathways and water park, but ignore the six-storey block of flats that will overlook recreational users of the Jetty Foreshores.

“My concern is that it is too high a price to pay.

“Some of the new recreational infrastructure would be welcome,” Cr Judge said, “but it will have to be maintained with ratepayers money after the initial investment.”

Locking up part of the Jetty Foreshores for private residences will have a huge impact as the city grows and residents are looking for more open spaces, according to Cr Judge.

“If we allow it to happen, future generations will suffer from our short term decision.”

Cr Judge also takes issue with the State Government position that all new infrastructure must be funded by selling publicly owned land.

“That principle only seems to apply to regional NSW.

“In the last few years, a perfectly serviceable football stadium in Sydney was knocked down and rebuilt at a cost of $2 billion with no need for the community to sell land or agree to additional residential development.

“Why are we always the poor cousins in regional areas?

“We pay our state taxes too, so why can’t some of those taxes be used to fund infrastructure here in Coffs Harbour?”

Cr Judge has taken issue with the contention that Council should have waited for the State Government survey results before stating its position.

“I have been approached by so many people in our community, complaining that the survey is unfair and designed to lead respondents to an outcome in favour of residential development,” he said.

Cr Judge took the survey himself and found the possible responses to questions to be very limited.

He said one question asks people to choose between six-storey residential, eight-storey residential and no development at all.

“Surely there should have been the option of modest, affordable public infrastructure without the trade-off of agreeing to multi-storey private development?

“I think it was important for Council to note the genuine community concern and the concerns of Councillors in sufficient time for those views to be considered alongside the survey.”

He also said the argument that Council should not be in conflict with the State Government is flawed because a similar position arose a few years ago when the NSW Government wanted to save on costs by having cuttings rather than tunnels for the bypass.

He maintains that, if the community and Council had not taken a stand when they did, residents would have been in a position where much of West Coffs Harbour would have suffered from unbearable traffic noise.

“Instead, a concerted campaign from the community and Council resulted in a much better solution for our region.”

Finally, Cr Judge has called for open, balanced and respectful debate on the future of the Jetty Foreshores.

He said there are many competing views and competing interests around the future of the foreshores, which is inevitable.

Cr Judge said the Jetty area is the “jewel in the crown” for Coffs Harbour and a decision on its future should not be taken lightly.

He said, “We need to have an informed, sensible discussion with an eye on the future.

“That can only happen with the goodwill of all sectors of the community, and, in the end, we should all want the same thing – the best possible outcome for Coffs Harbour.”

By Andrew VIVIAN