Council’s achievements and challenges revealed in Six-Monthly Progress Report

COFFS Harbour City Council will soon publicly release its Six-Monthly Progress Report detailing its achievements and challenges from January to June 2021.

The Six-Monthly Progress Report identifies achievements and challenges recorded during the reporting period against its 2020/21 Operational Plan and provides updates on Council services, projects and key operational activities.



The reports present an opportunity for Council to evaluate its performance and account to the local community.

During the past six months, Council saw the commencement of construction of the Cultural and Civic Space project, commencement of the 50-year lease of Coffs Harbour Airport, naming of Wiigulga Sports Complex, near completion of the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub, and the allocation of $258,000 in Community Capital Infrastructure Grants to local community groups.

A new playground was opened at Woolgoolga Main Beach, three Festival of New Thinking events were held, a Positive Ageing Committee was established, construction of the Botanic Gardens Glasshouse neared completion, construction and landscaping of the North Wall car park commenced, and water, sewer and transport asset works for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass were undertaken.

Council’s Director Sustainable Communities Chris Chapman said looking back on the first half of this year, Council was able to support some really strong community events and connections.

“After some tough times in 2020 we wanted to try some new things to make our community feel connected, sustainable and thriving,” Mr Chapman said.

“One of those ideas was Bale Out where we loaded up the truck with hay bales, musicians and loads of fun activities from April to June.

“The other knock out success was Culture Hub a temporary, experimental shopfront space hosting exhibitions and associated programs to disrupt, animate and engage with the everyday.”

Coffs Harbour City councillors resolved at Council’s recent meeting on Thursday 26 August to endorse the Six-Monthly Progress Report (for 1 January to 30 June 2021) on the Coffs Harbour City Council 2017-2022 Delivery Program for public release, and for future progress reports to include items removed or added to Council’s 2020/2021 operational plan.

The Six-Monthly Progress Report will soon be placed on public exhibition by Council on its website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au.

By Emma DARBIN