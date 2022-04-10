Councils across Cowper Receive Financial Assistance Grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan announced on Monday that five councils in the Cowper electorate will benefit from the Australian Government’s $2.1 billion pre-payment on next year’s Financial Assistance Grant to all councils across Australia.

Mr Conaghan said this early payment will give every council in Cowper access to funds to help manage the cumulative impacts of the floods and COVID-19.

He said, “The funding will target councils’ top priorities and will ensure the needs of our local communities are met.

“This will provide a vital boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come.”

Bellingen Shire Council received $3,319,608, Coffs Harbour City Council’s grant was $6,223,126 and Nambucca Valley Council received $3,520,253.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and Assistant Minister for Local Government Kevin Hogan said,

“These grants are untied in the hands of local government, allowing councils to spend the grants according to local priorities – a real shot in the arm for councils and local decision-making in these challenging times.

“I have been in regular contact with mayors, councillors and other local government ministers to understand the realities on the ground, and to make sure we are all playing our part.”

The Commonwealth has committed $2.8 billion in funding to local government in 2022–23, 75 percent being brought forward to be paid early to local governments for rebuilding after floods and the transition and planning of living with COVID-19.

By Andrew VIVIAN