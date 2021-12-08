Councils can apply for Heavy Vehicle and Bridges Renewal grant programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS are now open for local councils to apply for new funding under the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) and Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

Both programs are now running concurrently and will be open all year round, to provide greater flexibility for applicants.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said improvements to the guidelines were designed to deliver infrastructure support in a more timely manner for freight operators and motorists.

“Funding will be available for up to 80% of the total cost of each project and only local councils are eligible to apply,” Dr Gillespie said.

“The programs are designed to support new projects, where construction is additional to an existing program of works.

“Projects that seek to trial new approaches to transport, safety and productivity are encouraged under the HVSPP.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said keeping heavy vehicles safe and moving on our roads was key to maintaining a strong economy.

“Investing $250 million to make bridges safer and heavy vehicle routes more productive will ensure Australian businesses can stay connected to markets and continue to supply the products Australians need to live,” Mr Joyce said.

“Projects funded through these programs also create jobs for local suppliers and businesses, delivering an economic boost to regional economies and driving their growth.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said as part of the continuous assessment, successful projects would be announced on a rolling basis.

“Both programs are well known and well regarded by state, territory and local government authorities,” Mr Buchholz said.

“Accepting applications on an ongoing basis means applicants can plan and submit projects when they are needed.”

The Liberal and Nationals Government will continue to build on our strong record of investment in these initiatives, with more than $760 million locked in for the BRP and $607 million for the HSVPP, and ongoing funding into the future.

To view the updated guidelines, visit https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/about/local-initiatives.