’Country Drive’ by Mandy Craig selected as U3A Photo of the Month

EACH month a photograph is selected at the Myall U3A Photography Group’s meeting to be printed in News Of The Area.

The April photo is called ‘Country Drive’ and was submitted in the monthly topic section of ‘Cars’.



The photo was taken by group member Mandy Craig.

The composition of this photo showed great flair and creativity on Mandy’s part.

A screen saver on the laptop was used as a background and a piece of shiny board was placed up against the screen.

The board was sprayed with water to give it texture and reflect the screen image.

The toy car was then placed on the board.

The reflections and shadows matched the scene perfectly giving a sense of reality to the photo.

Mandy’s effort was highly commended by the Group Convenor, Paul Mulvaney.

For information on the Myall U3A Photography Group contact Paul at [email protected].