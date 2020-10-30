Country Women’s Association of NSW Lobbies to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Country Women’s Association of NSW would love you to tell them in their health survey released for community content to advocate for quality healthcare regardless of your postcode.

They want to know how you access health and hospital services and your health outcomes so they can include them in their submission for an inquiry into health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote areas of the state.

The survey has been sent to the CWA of NSW’s 8000 members and is available on the organisation’s website for input from community members, with responses forming the basis of the submission to the inquiry by the NSW Parliament, which was established on September 16.

Submissions close on December 13.

CWA of NSW President Stephanie Stanhope said concerns about healthcare and services in non-metropolitan NSW had been a long-standing issue and it was pleasing to see it now the subject of a wide-ranging inquiry by a NSW Upper House committee.

“This is an important opportunity for individuals to have their say in relation to this inquiry and will form the basis of the submission from the CWA of NSW. It’s completely anonymous and aims to collate people’s experiences with our healthcare system,” she said.

“We hope this inquiry can lead to a fresh commitment from our policy-makers to improving health services and outcomes for those who live outside our cities.

“We have real hopes for the outcomes of this inquiry and the potential to finally bring about real improvements in healthcare access and outcomes for NSW citizens in rural, regional and remote areas of our state.”

The survey is available on the CWA of NSW website at https://www.cwaofnsw.org.au/healthservices.

By Sandra MOON