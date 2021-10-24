Covid-19 fragments detected in Woolgoolga sewage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINGERS crossed that the Coffs Coast’s COVID case-free-run will continue as cases in Kempsey to the south continue to rise and now COVID fragments have been detected in sewage in our northern beaches.

Not since the July scare of the Hoey Moey exposure site have we had such news.

COVID-19 fragments have been detected in the sewage of Woolgoolga in samples taken on October 15.

The detection at Woolgoolga is of particular concern as there are no known cases in the area.

The Woolgoolga Sewage Treatment Plan serves around 14,000 residents of Corindi Beach, Corindi, Arrawarra, Arrawarra Headland, Mullaway, Woolgoolga, Safety Beach and Sandy Beach.

There were also fragments detected in water tested in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Dunbogan sewage treatment plants at the same time.

Detection of virus fragments in sewage can help provide early warning of undetected infections in an area but can also be due to shedding of the virus by someone who may have previously had the illness and may no longer be infectious.

It can also be the result of a person with COVID-19 who may have visited the community and has since left the area.

Anyone with even the mildest of cold-like symptoms is urged to immediately come forward for testing and isolate until a negative result is received.

By Sandra MOON