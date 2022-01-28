Covid-19 PCR testing result delays for Coffs residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DELAYS of up to nine days to receive Covid-19 PCR test results have been experienced by Coffs Coast residents, and NSW Health has admitted that testing capacity continues to be under pressure despite the community now being urged to undertake rapid antigen testing instead.

Coffs Coast News Of The Area was recently contacted by a local resident who was awaiting her Covid-19 PCR test result undertaken at the drive-through testing clinic at Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour, after several days as well as her son’s test result taken a week and a half earlier.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Mid North Coast Local Health District has advised that testing results are taking up to nine days to be returned and have stated that residents are able to de-isolate on Day 7 following their test if they have displayed no symptoms of Covid-19 in previous days, despite not receiving a negative test result yet.

“COVID-19 testing capacity across NSW continues to be under pressure and turnaround times for results have increased due to the Omicron outbreak, record demand for testing and increased positive cases,” a NSW Health Pathology spokesperson stated.

“NSW Health Pathology is working hard to ensure COVID-19 results are returned as soon as possible, including bringing on an additional high-throughput machine to assist.

“Local testing is prioritised for patients in Emergency Departments and hospital inpatients, as well as healthcare workers.”

To make best use of its statewide network of laboratories, NSW Health Pathology is transporting some regional samples to metropolitan laboratories to assist with the surge in demand.

This process has been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Turnaround times were expected to return to the standard 48-72 hours timeframe last weekend.

If it has been more than 72 hours since your test, people tested at the Coffs Harbour Drive-Through Clinic can register an inquiry to follow up their results on the NSW Health Pathology website at https://www.pathology.health.nsw.gov.au/covid-19-info/covid-19-results-direct.

To assist pathology teams, people can:

• Register with the results portal at my.pathology.health.nsw.gov.au if you were tested at a public hospital or health service COVID-19 clinic.

• Only seek a PCR test if you have been asked to have a PCR test by a healthcare provider or you have COVID-19 symptoms but have tested negative on a rapid antigen test AND are at higher risk of severe disease including those who are pregnant, immunosuppressed, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Pacific Islander, or unvaccinated, or if you have symptoms and can’t get a rapid antigen test.

• Get vaccinated or book in for your booster as soon as possible to protect your own health and that of your family, friends and community.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and completed seven days of self-isolation, you do not need a negative PCR or rapid antigen test to leave self-isolation or return to work.

If you have a sore throat, runny nose, cough or shortness of breath in the last 24 hours of your seven days of self-isolation, remain in self-isolation until 24 hours after your symptoms have resolved.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, call your GP.

By Emma DARBIN