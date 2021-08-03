COVID-19 Vaccinations Redirected From Regional Areas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE regions are set to bear the burden of the Sydney outbreak with the Pfizer vaccines redirected to Western Sydney’s outbreak leaving the vulnerable in our region waiting longer for their Covid-19 vaccination.

South East Queensland is in a snap lockdown and Sydney is set for a very long month ahead as daily numbers continue to climb.



A NSW Health spokesperson told News Of The Area, “As previously announced, to support Year 12 students returning to face-to-face learning for their HSC, NSW Health is redirecting Pfizer vaccines from across the state.

“As part of its pandemic response, NSW Health is taking this important temporary measure to also give us the best chance of containing the current outbreak in Greater Sydney as quickly as possible.

“As a result, people in other regions could receive a notice advising their first dose of Pfizer will be rescheduled.

“Anyone who has had their first dose already or those in priority groups 1a or 1b will not have their bookings rescheduled.

“GPs continue to supply Pfizer vaccinations in regional NSW, and their supplies from the Federal Government are unaffected by this reallocation.

“AstraZeneca also remains available from GPs, NSW Health clinics and a growing number of pharmacies.

“The NSW Government has asked the Federal Government to facilitate more pharmacies in regional and rural areas delivering the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Public health advice, based on the latest information from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), now recommends that all individuals aged 18 years and over in NSW, including adults under 60 years of age, should consider getting vaccinated with any available vaccine, including COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.”

NSW Health has also authorised pharmacists to offer AstraZeneca vaccination to anyone aged 18 years or over without precautions or contraindications who has had the opportunity for a discussion in relation to the risks and benefits of vaccination, and has provided fully informed consent.

NSW Health have apologised for the inconvenience and thanked those impacted for their patience.

As people are contacted they will be provided with information about the rescheduling of their bookings.

Kate Washington, Member for Port Stephens stated, “Yesterday many people who’d already been waiting a long time to get their Pfizer vaccination received a text message cancelling their appointment.

“Despite assurances otherwise, second doses were cancelled.

“Essential workers had their appointments cancelled.

“Teachers had their appointments cancelled.

“People in lockdown on the Central Coast had their appointments cancelled.

“This is a mess we should NOT be in.

“The regions should NOT be paying the price for Scott Morrison’s failed vaccination rollout,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON