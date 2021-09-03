COVID And Life Shatters Plans For New Toormina Residents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUSTINE and Phil Moir left Melbourne with their three daughters at the end of 2018, towing a caravan.

Their plan was to tour the country before settling on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.



They did a lap of the country in 2019 and then planned a quick trip to Tasmania.

However, because of COVID-19, they spent a year there, before purchasing a modest house in Toormina.

The house had had the flooring removed because of flooding and needed quite a few other modifications to make it liveable.

The family settled here at the beginning of the year and planned to live in their caravan while working on the house.

Phil works remotely as a Data Visualisation Analyst for a Sydney insurance company and was able to work during their travels, and intended to continue while renovating.

The family also planned for Justine to find work.

However everything fell apart when Justine was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer.

The house remains unlivable, so the family are currently house sitting at South West Rocks.

Phil has been travelling and staying for three or four nights in a row to work on the house but he doesn’t want to leave Justine, who has begun chemotherapy.

Some local friends had offered to help, but can’t now because of the lockdown.

The family needs to be able to pay tradespeople to help out and to install a second toilet, because Justine cannot share one while she is undergoing chemotherapy.

Phil said that there are other, small jobs that need to be done.

For example, he bought a shed to store bicycles in and was going to put it on a concrete slab, but he now can’t do it.

If you wish to support the Moir family in their time of need, a Go Fund Me page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/help-jus-recover-and-move-in-to-her-home.

By Andrew VIVIAN