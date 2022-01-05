Covid Can’t Kill Our Choir!: SeaSide singers back with a bang in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HAVE you been wondering where your community music has gone over the last 18 months or so?

Well hopefully it is back now, with groups, bands and choirs re-forming.



Life would be very dull without music and performers love making you happy.

Diana Souter, Public Officer, SeaSide Singers Community Choir, is happy to inform locals that the choir is back in action once again.

“This past year or so was sadly a very quiet time for all artists but now we can happily sing and dance again,” Diane said.

“Your favourite choir, the SeaSide Singers, would not be condemned to die just because of a little bug.

“See, we need heavy breathing to sing so we weren’t allowed to meet and practise our songs, our usual midyear extravaganza was cancelled and other planned events put on hold.”

With meetings and rehearsals allowed once more, the SeaSide Singers now are back to doing what they do best, entertaining and inspiring the community through the art of song.

“Happily now at this time we are allowed a much needed get together for friendship and support of each other and we enjoyed catching up at a Christmas party last Tuesday.

“Last week the choir brought pleasure to our senior citizens at retirement villages and at the

request of Port Stephens Council, starred with Santa at Nelson Bay plaza, elves and all!

“Jenny, our musical wiz had us recording on Zoom and you can hear us on YouTube at

https://youtu.be/bthew_fg9dw.”

The group now looks forward to a range of big events in 2022.

“Make a date for our annual Seniors Week concert next March and put a spring in your step with us,” Diane said.

“The SeaSide Singers is currently seeking a conductor to start in 2022.

“Don’t forget the choir is available to sing at your functions, and new members are always welcome.

“So from us to you, our loyal audience, we look forward to entertaining you soon.

“Have a merry Christmas and a songful new year!”